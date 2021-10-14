Megan Fox, MGK's Relationship Has Everyone Thinking Their Love 'Smells Like Weed'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, for a cover story on British GQ, delved deep into the nitty-gritties of their relationship that has been unfolding in the public eye: starting from their first date, first kiss, to taking mushrooms together, and searching for a sacred Banyan tree in Bora Bora. Social media, however, thought their “ecstasy, agony" love story was a little comical, sounded somewhat satirical and was the perfect meme material. Fox described their first meeting in these terms in the cover story: “‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed." He looked down at me and he was like, “I am weed." Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.’" This became the primary talking point for most Twitter users, and memes were plentiful. At one point, Machine Gun Kelly even trended on Twitter.

From ‘The Notebook’ and ‘Twilight’ to Bollywood’s ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, the lines found their meme version in a variety of scenarios.

Speaking on their first kiss, Fox and MGK also said that on the day, they “breathed each other’s breath". “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left," British GQ quoted MGK as saying. The following meme raked up over 1,00,000 likes on Twitter.

The top sentiment in all of this, most repeated and liked over 60,000 times: “everything i’ve learned about megan fox and machine gun kelly has been against my will".

Among other bizarre anecdotes, Megan Fox also called her love story with MGK a dark fairytale, with a demonic side to it. The grayscale, gritty photographs for the cover story seemed to be pushing that narrative, too. It was not all absurd, however, as the couple also spoke about seeking and finding each other, with MGK having lost friends to suicide, and Megan Fox having been over-sexualised during her early career and having to battle body dysmorphia.

