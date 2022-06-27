Home » News » Buzz » Meghalaya Kids' Pro Performance With Heavy Metal Band is Delighting Desi Metalheads

Meghalaya Kids' Pro Performance With Heavy Metal Band is Delighting Desi Metalheads

While the exact time and location of the video is not known, a Twitter user pointed out that it was shot in Nongstoin. (Credits: Twitter/@dvonney)
While the exact time and location of the video is not known, a Twitter user pointed out that it was shot in Nongstoin. (Credits: Twitter/@dvonney)

The musicians whose performance the kids seem to be attending were said to be part of Thunder's Cave, a heavy metal band from Meghalaya.

News18.com
Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:07 IST

Some kids in Meghalaya could be seen turning impromptu heavy metal performers and headbanging like pros in a viral video circulating on social media. While the exact time and location of the video is not known, a Twitter user pointed out that it was shot in Nongstoin. The musicians whose performance the kids seem to be attending were said to be part of Thunder’s Cave, a heavy metal band from Meghalaya. News18 could not independently verify the time or location of the performance.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Something I admire deeply about northeast India is its commitment to heavy metal, across every age group. I got into a cab in Shillong, Blackeyed Peas came on the radio, and a super old Khasi lady yelled ‘turn that sh** [off] put on Iron Maiden or something’."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has a bit of a reputation as a metalhead too. In 2020, a viral video showed Sangma playing iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years" from its 1986 album Somewhere in Time. “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes … (sic)," the Meghalaya CM captioned the video.

The video of the kids brings some cheer amid the grim flood situation in Meghalaya. Last week, Sangma reviewed the worst-hit South Garo Hills district, where road communication through National Highway–62 was completely cut off with over 40,000 people affected at the time.

first published: June 27, 2022, 12:07 IST