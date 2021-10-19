Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma Performing ‘Summer Of ’69’ Proves He’s the Coolest CM Ever

“I got my first real six-string, bought it at the five-and-dime." We all have at least once in our lives hummed or sang our heart out when this song is played. Summer of ’69, by Bryan Adams, has been, is, and will be a part our playlist. Recently, a video has gone viral of a person singing this hit number at an event. What’s viral about it, you ask? The person singing the song was the Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

In the video, Conrad Kongkal Sangma, the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya, is seen holding the mic in hand, doing an excellent job with the song, with a full-fledged band set up in the background. It is very clearly visible that CM Sangma is enjoying to the fullest while performing the Pop Rock number.

The video was shared by a journalist who, in the caption, wrote, “Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #NorthEast. Here is @SangmaConrad belting out Summer of ’69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar."

Watch the amazing performance by CM Sangma here:

Netizens were blown away by the ultimate cool quotient honed by the chief minister and retweeted the video attached with their wonder and praises turned into words. One user wrote, “Love this fine gentleman."

Another wrote, “Who knew CM would be this cool."

“Awesome rendition! Really Cool," said one user.

This is not the first time that CM Sangma has displayed his talents in front of netizens. Sangma, along with singing so well, knows how to play a riff or two on the guitar pretty well too. Taking to Instagram, he shared snippets of his guitar-playing skills. In one video, he is seen riffing the tune to Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years.

Here’s the video:

He uploaded another video of him belting out Always With Me, Always With You by Joe Satriani.

Take a look:

Not just that, in May 2020, he shared a throwback picture of his band called ‘SAGA.’ Sharing the image, he wrote, “Team Saga, thank you for those great times and memories.

Can you spot the CM in this picture?

What do you think of this talent-laden chief minister?

