Melania Trump to Auction Old Hat, Painting, NFT for Rs 1.8 Crore, Gets Trolled

Melania Trump is auctioning off a hat she donned during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte, a watercolour painting of the former first lady wearing it and a non-fungible token (NFT) of the art. According to the release on the official website of Melania Trump, “white broad-brimmed, high blocked crown hat" was designed by French-American designer, Hervé Pierre, and worn on April 24, 2018. Both pieces of art are by French Artist Marc-Antoine Coulon.The 51-year-old announced that the auction will start on January 11 at a starting bid of $250,000 (around Rs 1.8 crore) or 1415.86 SOL, a cryptocurrency. All three items up for auction will be signed by Melania and the artworks will be signed by Coulon, too. The website also stated that a “portion of the proceeds from this auction will provide foster care children with access to computer science and technology education."

Called the ‘Head of State Collection’, Melania posted the announcement on Twitter, too with the caption, “Preview the historic ‘Head of State’ auction today at https://melaniatrump.com."

Advertisement

“The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration’s first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items," the press release posted by Ms Trump states.

“Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs Trump and Mrs Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House," the release adds.

“Mrs Trump wore the iconic broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat and an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit to the day’s events. Later that evening, Mrs Trump and President Trump hosted their first state dinner at the White House," the statement says.

Netizens reacted sharply to Mrs Trump’s auction announcement with one user pointing out the lack of clarity in the percentage of proceeds that will go for charity. “Is there anything a Trump won’t do for a quick buck?" another Twitter user asked.

Advertisement

“Mr Pierre used the same fabric as Mrs Trump’s white Michael Kors suit and constructed the piece in New York City," states the release. The auction winner will also receive a personalized letter from Mrs Trump, it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.