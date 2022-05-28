Men More Prone to Mosquito Bites Than Women, Explains Study

We have all been subjected to mosquito bites and it can be one of the most irksome experiences. However, it will not come as a surprise to most of you that some people are more prone to mosquito bites than others. You must have experienced it or seen it yourselves among your family and friends.

While there has been a lot of research into why some people are more frequently targetted by mosquitos than others, it is interesting to also look into whether the gender of the person has anything to do with it.

According to a report in the New York Times, the research found that men are more likely to be attacked by mosquitoes than women. The study was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine and lays to rest the popular belief that mosquitos are more attracted to women.

In reality, the study says that the sweetness of blood has nothing to do with mosquito bites. Men tend to be the frequent victim, mainly because of their body size. “Larger persons tend to attract more mosquitoes," the study said, “perhaps because of their greater relative heat or carbon dioxide."

In a Lancet study published in 2000, scientists concluded that pregnant women attracted twice as many mosquitoes as their non-pregnant counterparts. Pregnant women breathed more and had higher body temperatures, allowing mosquitos to locate them more quickly, according to the study.

Another very interesting trivia about mosquitos is that it is only the female mosquito that can bite you. Males are harmless, although they can still irritate you by hovering around you. The female mosquito extracts proteins from the human body’s blood to help them grow their eggs. Eggs develop faster with this protein.

