'Men's Monday': Pakistani Restaurant Uses 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Scene in Ad, Gets Slammed

A Pakistani restaurant is drawing flak for its recent advertisement which borrows a scene from Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial narrates the struggles of sex workers in Mumbai through Gangubai’s story. However, the Pakistani restaurant seems to have totally missed the point.

In its recent advertisement, the Karachi-based restaurant chain called Swing introduced a special offer just for men using a heartbreaking scene from the film where an innocent Gangu gestured to get her first customer. Morphing the footage from the film, the ad showed Alia standing at the door and a big billboard promoting “25% off on Men’s Monday." Sharing the scene, the restaurant promoted its offer adding, “Aja na Raja – what are you waiting for?" the post read.

The tone-deaf ad has been criticised by social media users

Commenting on the ad shared on Instagram last week, one user wrote, “You guys are using such a painful scene for your advertisement??? Are you for real?"

Another livid viewer wrote, “Fire your digital marketing team and try to absorb what you’re trying to say."

Slamming the marketing team one user said, “What a pathetic marketing tactic, definitely time to change your marketing team. Absolutely disgusted." Others described it as “cheap," and “crass."

In its defence, Swing also issued an apology on social media, which again received a lot of flak. The restaurant mentioned in its apology post, “Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap (It is great when the movie does it, but it is bad when we do it)." The post was accompanied by a caption that read their ad was just a concept and had no intention of hurting the sentiments of anyone. The statement also mentioned that the movie and their post were based on a “concept."

However, this too did not sit well with people. One of the top comments on the post read, “Proudly flaunting your mistake instead of accepting it and deleting the post. Sick."

In its latest Instagram post, Swing has shared a picture of Raziabai played by Vijay Raaz from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

From the posts, it seems the restaurant feels no remorse about its appalling ad.

