Mesmerising Photo of 'Rainbow' Pluto by NASA Has Internet Feeling Colourful

US space agency NASA shared a stunning picture of the dwarf planet Pluto on its social media handle which left the internet stunned. Pluto does not naturally look this flamboyant, and the image was actually created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the planet’s distinct regions, said the space agency. “Pluto isn’t really a psychedelic riot of colours—this translated colour image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle colour differences between the planet’s distinct regions," the post read.

According to the space agency, Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, which is a moon orbiting Jupiter. It also has networks of carved-out valleys, old and heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains and wind-blown dunes.

NASA keeps sharing interesting images from space which are always a treat for the science nerds. This rainbow-coloured Pluto picture garnered attention as well as some funny remarks by the netizens.

“Congrats to Pluto for coming out! Proud of you, pal," commented a person relating the beautiful hues of the planet with the LBGTQ+flag.

“In just simply words: Pluto is celebrating Holi," another comment read.

Pluto is located in the Kuiper belt of the solar system which is a doughnut-shaped region of icy bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune. Its status was downgraded from planet to dwarf planet by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in 2019 since it did not meet the three criteria used by the organization to define a full-sized planet.

The stunning glimpse of Pluto was clicked by the New Horizons spacecraft that was launched by NASA on January 19, 2006. In the summer of 2015, it conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons. “The spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt," said NASA.

