Mesmerizing Photo of Clouds That Look Like Ocean Waves Goes Viral

Cloud or ocean waves? A woman in USA’s Minnesota recently captured an incredible photo that has created a buzz on the internet. In the photo shared by her on Facebook, clouds appeared to look like crashing ocean waves in the sky. The picture has left netizens awe-struck. The stunning photograph was taken when Theresa Birgin Lucus was driving back home to Bemidji on Highway 64 after spending a long week in Rochester when she clicked the snap. Speaking to KVRR, she revealed that she snapped the photo of the road to show her daughter how far away she was from her home. Interestingly, she took the snap in haste and didn’t even look at it until she got home. However, her daughter saw it and that’s when she decided to upload the picture on social media.

Take a look at the mesmerizing photo:

Advertisement

“That’s what I get for texting Leah my location on the way home from a very long week in Rochester and she’s afraid of storms so she was freaking out and wanted to know how much longer it was before I got home so I seriously snapped that photo and said I’m close to Akeley! and now look at it it’s crazy," Theresa wrote on her post.

The capture has received a mixed reaction. Some users wondered if it was photoshopped, while others couldn’t stop relating it to the ocean waves. “Such an incredible picture you captured," wrote one user. “This looks equally amazing and horrifying!" said another. A third user said, “Holy Moly Girlfriend that’s an incredible shot you took… So cool!"

While speaking to Fox 35 New, Theresa said, “I was just lucky to be in the right time at the right place. Not sure why but I was!" Theresa has further stated that she has even entered the photo into a contest at the Minnesota State Fair.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.