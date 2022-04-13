Message in a Bottle: Teenagers' Letters Seeking Boyfriends Wash up 56 Years Later

Dating sites have made meeting people a lot easier. You can be in two different countries, and can still connect via these dating sites. But what about the time when none of these existed? An example of the ‘pre-Tinder’ hardships recently surfaced. The Scunthorpe Litter Pickers group in England’s North Lincolnshire found a bottle with more than 50-year old messages inside it. It wasn’t a love letter nor a puzzle, instead it was a message from two girls who had dropped the message in a bid to seek potential boyfriends. The letters, which were dated August 9, 1966, were penned by two ladies Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley.

In the handwritten notes, the ladies explained their physical features and also mentioned two that they were looking for a guy between 16-18 years of age. They had even shared their addresses in the message.

Janet, who was 15 at the time, in the message had said she has long wavy brown, chestnut hair, while her height is 5’4. She even mentioned that she doesn’t have bad looks.

“Anyone interested, a photo will be exchanged in person. Boy who writes. No one under 16 or over 18," she added.

While Jennifer urged the finder of the letter to contact J Coleman. She further said that if the finder of the letter is a boy, and ages between 16 and 18, “Please send photo and one will be exchanged." It is believed that the ladies were on a trip to South Ferriby, when they tossed the bottle into a river.

Jennifer, who is now 71, told Mail Online that it is “amazing and unbelievable" that the bottle and messages were preserved.

“Janet and I were good friends at school," she said, further sharing that they spent a lot of time together during school holidays, but went their separate ways once they finished school. Jennifer shared that she had completely forgotten about the message in the bottle and it is “unbelievable" that it is in such good condition after half a century.

It is not known whether girls went on to find their love matches or not.

