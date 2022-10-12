“Legs are hard," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at an event, but they’re here anyway. Meta’s next-gen avatars are all set to have legs and will be able to walk around to more virtual places, as per a CNET report. The appendage will be brought to Horizon [Worlds] first, and as the technology over at Meta advances, they will walk over to more VR experiences. Currently, Meta avatars are just floating torsos.

Not just legs, but also more expressions are lined up for Meta avatars. They will soon be able to emote better with their facial expressions and reactions will better reflect the feelings of the people behind the avatars. Moreover, in another development, Meta avatars will also be able to attend Zoom meetings. No, not in your stead. We wish. You’d still have to do the thinking, if it’s involved at your meetings.

If you don’t want to show yourself, but still want to show up on camera at a Zoom meeting, the Meta avatar will appear instead of you. All these features are set to be launched next year. Twitter users, however, weren’t all that impressed with Meta’s announcement of legs.

Recently, Meta’s AI chatbot shared some interesting opinions about Mark Zuckerberg in chats with humans. The BlenderBot3 is Meta’s most advanced chatbot yet and the company allows all adults in the US to hold conversations with it, as per Business Insider. However, Twitter users soon began to share screengrabs of their chats with the bot, and surprisingly, it seemed to have some opinions on Zuckerberg that aren’t very flattering.

For instance, BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf asked: “How do you feel about Mark Zuckerberg as CEO of Facebook?" The chatbot replied, “No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!"

