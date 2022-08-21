Meta Bans Andrew Tate From Facebook and Instagram For 'Violating' Policies

TikTok’s newest star, kickboxer Andrew Tate, has also earned his position as the newest face of misogyny on the Internet. In the latest development, Meta has banned the influencer from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies. At the time when his account was removed, he had 4.7 million followers on Instagram. The number had grown drastically from around one million followers in June. In a statement, Meta said that it had removed the influencer from its platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals. The company, however, did not provide further details. Earlier, Twitter banned him for saying that women should “bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted.

Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic and other harmful comments. Starting from suggesting that women should “bear responsibility" for being raped, calling them “man’s property" to claiming depression isn’t real, Tate has said it all.

He runs an online learning platform called Hustler’s University, where he charges people in return for purportedly teaching them how to get rich. Recently, the outrage against Tate has been mounting and now, people are calling for social media platforms to act against him.

The Guardian reported that thousands of Tate’s Hustlers University subscribers have attempted to flood TikTok with videos of him in order to manipulate the algorithm into boosting his popularity.

The White Ribbon Charity has called Tate’s comments “extremely misogynistic" and said that they could have serious long-term effects on a young audience, as per a report by London Evening Standard. The charity called for the videos of Tate to be removed from TikTok; he was already once banned from Twitter.

Tate became (in)famous ever since his stint on reality show Big Brother UK in 2016, from where he was removed after videos emerged of him hitting a woman with a belt and also verbally abusing her. He had claimed that the act was consensual. That was, unfortunately, only the beginning.

