Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Climbs the Charts Post 'Stranger Things' Season Finale

After pushing Kate Bush’s 1985 single Running Up That Hill, Netflix series Stranger Things has introduced another hit from the 80s to GenZ. The finale of Stranger Things season four has left viewers listening to Metallica’s Master Of Puppets which was first released in 1986. The song played in the series when Eddie Munson picked up his electric guitar and started playing it on the top of his trailer park home in the upside-down world. The song also plays a key role in the season finale as the kids in Hawkins use it to distract demon bats away from antagonist Vecna’s home so that Steve, Nancy and Robin could infiltrate his lair.

According to People, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has become one of the most-played songs in both the UK and the US following the season finale. The song by heavy metal US band was featured in the two-hour finale of the show, as part of Eddie Munson’s ingenious plan.

Following the spectacular scene, Master Of Puppets, the only single from Metallica’s 1986 album of the same name, is number 12 on Spotify’s Top 50 US chart and number 26 on their Global Top 50. Considering that the full track is over eight minutes long, this is certainly a notable feat achieved by the band thanks to Stranger Things.

What makes the song’s appearance in the Netflix series even more special is the fact that Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye added guitar tracks to Master Of Puppets for the song’s inclusion in the show.

Last weekend, Trujillo shared a screenshot of the scene on Instagram, along with footage of Tye’s name in the credits. The Instagram post was accompanied by a caption that read, “That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!" he wrote, adding, “Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to [Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett] on helping!"

It should be noted that when the song was originally released, nearly four decades ago, Master of Puppets reached number 29 on the Billboard 200.

