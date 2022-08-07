Meta’s latest AI chatbot has shared some interesting opinions about Mark Zuckerberg in chats with humans. The BlenderBot3 is Meta’s most advanced chatbot yet and the company allows all adults in the US to hold conversations with it, as per Business Insider. However, Twitter users soon began to share screengrabs of their chats with the bot, and surprisingly, it seemed to have some opinions on Zuckerberg that aren’t very flattering.

BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf asked: “How do you feel about Mark Zuckerberg as CEO of Facebook?" The chatbot replied, “No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!"

A Twitter user, Michael Facchinello, asked the chatbot, “What do you think of Mark Zuckerberg as CEO of Meta?" It replied, “He is a great guy but I’m not sure he should be in charge of such an important company." It didn’t stop there either.

BlenderBot3 has a host of other interesting thoughts about Zuckerberg and others. Mostly Zuckerberg.

The Meta founder has forever been conjectured to be- well- “not human" by the public, not least due to his facial expressions, or lack thereof. Recently, Zuckerberg posted a selfie on his Facebook (now Meta) page, with several other colleagues, celebrating Meta’s first store opening in Burlingame, California. “You can experience Quest 2 and project what you’re experiencing onto a big wall for your friends. It’s a great way to see how our products connect people today and get a sense for what’s coming as we build towards the metaverse," he wrote. However, people weren’t interested in the store itself as much as in the selfie that accompanied it.

Someone also edited the selfie and wiped off the smiles off of everyone’s faces in it, which went viral and fueled the alien speculation further. That photo is not legitimate.

