Metaverse to Soon Have NFTs Of Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Comic Heroes

Cheer up metaverse fans. The virtual world will soon have editions of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle covers in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). These Indian comic characters, co-created by the legendary Stan Lee, were made for ‘Chakra – The Invincible.’ Soon, the characters such as Shambu, Supandi and Pandavas will have their digital versions in metaverse. They will be dropped as NFTs and those who will own these tokens will be able to access the Amar Chitra Katha stories. Additionally, the token owner will also have new content and benefits that would be air-dropped.

Talking about the development, Sharad Devarajan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India who co-created ‘Chakra – The Invincible’ with Stan Lee, said: ‘When we created ‘Chakra – The Invincible’ our goal was to launch a character that would transcend countries and cultures, bringing together ideas from east and west by speaking in the primal language of human imagination."

He added: ‘We wanted to introduce one of the first big Indian superheroes to the world giving new representation to over 2 billion South Asians. This NFT project has stayed true to that initial vision and succeeded in becoming the first major, and most successful, US-India NFT partnership.’

Abinav Kalidindi, the founder and CEO of Ikonz said that says that popular characters from Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle would soon have digital avatars on Metaverse.

He shared: ‘We will modernise the characters, keeping the original values. We will do editions of Amar Chitra Katha covers and release them as NFTs. The stories would be accessible to users only if they own the cover as an NFT. If the token holder owns an NFT, the additional content and benefits would be air-dropped.’

These comic stories will be narrated in 3D formats, said Kalidindi and added that the rate to monetize these NFTs will be close to a physical comic (a physical copy of Amar Chitra Katha is available at around Rs100) price initially.

Isn’t this fun? Just imagine walking past the Pandavas and living next door to them in metaverse.

