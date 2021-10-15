Meteorite Crashes Through Roof of Canadian Woman’s Home, Lands on Bed

A woman named Ruth Hamilton in Canada was shocked after a rock crashed through the ceiling of her home and landed on her bed. The rock luckily missed hitting her but her face got sprayed with debris. According to Guardian, the woman was fast asleep when the incident happened. Initially, police suspected that the debris was from a construction site on a nearby highway. However, the construction worker said that they had not set any kind of blast but they saw some explosion in the sky.

According to Vancouver Sun, the rock was a meteorite. “I’ve never been so scared in my life," Hamilton said. “I wasn’t sure what to do so I called 911. When I was speaking with the operator, I realised that a rock had slipped between two pillows."

It is said that there had been a meteorite shower in the skies in the western Canadian region when the incident happened. In addition, Hamilton also plans to keep the space rock with herself.

In a similar incident, an Indonesian man saw a meteoric rise in his fortunes after a rare type of precious meteorite smashed through his roof.

According to the local news outlet Kompas, Josua Hutagalung, a coffin maker by profession, was reportedly working outside his home in August, when a 2.1 kg precious space rock rushed through the roof of his living room in the Kolang area, North of Sumatra in Indonesia.

“The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken," he told the news outlet. A video of the incident shows where the meteorite made its landing in his house. The space rock had buried itself several inches in the soil due to its impact.

