Meteorite That Landed in Winchcombe Has a Connection With Water on Earth, Finds Study

Remember that 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that fell in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire earlier last year? It might just be the key to revealing how our planet has water. The scientists have found traces of water on the Winchcombe meteorite and it looks almost like the water found on earth. This has made the probability of key chemical components, like water, finding their way to our planet from space, all the more likely.

Scientists have found that 11% of the meteorite’s weight was made up by water. That water had almost the same ratio of hydrogen atoms to the water that is found on Earth. The Winchcombe meteorite is considered the most accurately recorded carbonaceous chondrites fall. It not only arrived on our planet shortly after ejection from a primitive asteroid, but since it was recovered by scientists in a matter of a few hours, the meteorite remained unmodified by our environment. According to the study published on Science.org, they called the meteorite, “the least terrestrially modified member of the CM chondrite group recovered to date." They also added that, “As a well-documented fall, the Winchcombe meteorite confirms the link between CM chondrites and hydrated main belt C-type asteroids that are thought to have originated in the outer solar system."

A rare amino acid called L-isovaline has been found in several CM chondrites. This has been proposed as an explanation for the bias toward it in life on Earth. However, the Winchcombe meteorite did not have this. We do need prebiotic molecules such as amino acids as crucial components in the origin of life. Since its presence was found in the fresh Winchcombe meteorite fall, scientists are now considering the theory that organic compounds could have come to the early Earth by carbonaceous chondrites.

The Winchcombe meteorite has taken only 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 years to arrive on Earth. Talking to BBC News, Dr. Helena Bates, said, “0.2-0.3 million years sounds like quite a long time – but from a geological perspective, it’s actually very quick." She further explained that this is because if the Carbonaceous chondrites don’t get to Earth quickly, they won’t survive.

However, more research is due to take place to unravel the mysteries of our planet.

