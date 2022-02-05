Meteorologist Mom Working From Home Brings 3-month Baby on Air in Sunniest Weather Report

While many people think that the new work from home culture is bliss, the reality is quite the opposite, especially for parents having infants. Being a working mother is no walk in the park, but getting back to work right after maternity leave? You have all our prayers. But luckily, a meteorologist and a new mother named Rebecca Schuld didn’t need it. The hearts of the viewers in Wisconsin melted after the weather reporter brought in her baby in a surprise broadcast. The meteorologist was just back from her maternity leave, and amidst the pandemic, she was doing live from her home studio when she decided to bring her 13-week-old daughter Fiona in one of the weather broadcasts, as per Yahoo News. And instantly the mother-daughter duo became a viral sensation.

As the weather reporter has been working from home, so when the 13 week old woke up from her nap just moments before the meteorologist was set to go live to deliver the weather forecast on CBS 58, the new mother decided to give her viewers an adorable surprise and bring the tot on a live broadcast with her.

“She’s prepared. She’s got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that’s coming up tonight,” the CBS 58 journalist from Milwaukee said during the segment while holding Fiona- who didn’t make a peep throughout the entire thing.

In conversation with Yahoo Life, the journalist informed that Fiona’s appearance wasn’t exactly planned. “I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up,” Schuld told Yahoo Life. The weather reporter added that she was preparing for the broadcast, and seeing the baby in her arms her producers asked if the little one was going to make an appearance. As Fiona had just taken a long undisturbed nap, the young mother felt that the baby wouldn’t be fussy on the live television and thought the moment wasn’t exactly planned.

The viewers instantly fell in love with the baby girl, but the meteorologist admitted that she felt slightly guilty afterward as there is a certain decorum that is expected to be maintained. But, that feeling instantly went away as soon as she realised that this is “real life” and everyone else is also struggling to manage personal and professional lives, and it is always a challenge when a person is a working parent.

Not just this, but Schuld hopes that after the incident, other mothers who are juggling between work with parental responsibilities will know that they aren’t alone in this.

