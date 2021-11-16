Meth Sandwich? Four Arrested After Bag of Drugs Found Stuffed in Bread Loaf

Louisiana police recently arrested four people in a drug bust. During the investigation, agents found suspected methamphetamine camouflaged in a loaf of bread. A traffic stop in the central area of Lafourche Parish led to the uncovering of drugs stuffed in a bread, the four suspects cheekily called it a “meth sandwich." As per Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded on November 9 when deputies were alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside a car. The agents pulled over a man and his vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the K-9 agents started sniffing for drugs. They located a loaf of bread in its original packaging. They discovered the part hollowed out, in an apparent attempt to hide drugs, over 50 grams. A bag containing methamphetamine was concealed inside.

Larose residents under custody are Reggie Estay, 46, Robin Morant, 53, Sherman Allen Jr., 40, and Sue Gisclair, 41. Deputies took Estay in during the stop and arrested the other three during a search of his home. Before they obtained a warrant to search Estay’s car, agents had been investigating him for a possible sale of drugs. In Estay’s house, authorities found more meth, cash and “other items commonly associated with the sale of narcotics," the sheriff’s office said. Based on his vehicle search, detectives obtained a search warrant for his home. In May this year, agents had arrested Estay for drug possession.

The sheriff’s office said three other individual suspects were found in possession of meth inside the home. One was also found with heroin. Sheriff Craig Webre announced all four people, booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, face several felony and misdemeanour charges.

Estay, who was booked on the drug possession warrant, was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. His bail is set at $100,000, as per sheriff’s office. Morvant and Allen were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Heroin, respectively, among other charges.Gisclair, who was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, was released after posting bail in the amount of $2,500.

