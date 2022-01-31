Methane Could Also be Released Through Domestic Gas Stoves, Study Reveals

Methane is a scourge of the climate crisis and, like CO2, is a powerful greenhouse gas. Often associated with livestock farming or waste management, it could also be released via domestic gas stoves, new research highlights. According to the Stanford researchers who conducted the study, the annual methane emissions from all gas stoves in US homes could have a climate impact similar to the level of CO2 emitted by 500,000 cars each year.

The research, conducted in around 50 homes in California, USA, points to the double risk of such exposure, both to the environment and to our health. Overall, the researchers estimate that these stoves emit up to 1.3% of the gas they use as unburned methane. The problem is that such leaks can persist even when the appliances are turned off.

Emissions released during the lighting and extinction of a burner average 45.9 mg of methane. In comparison, stoves with an operational, built-in electronic sparker system emit about 38 mg of methane. This is true regardless of the age of the cooking appliance.

But that’s not all. Emissions of air pollutants that can cause respiratory diseases (asthma, coughing, etc.), such as nitrogen oxides, were detected in the air of 32 homes. These emissions were “linearly related to the amount of natural gas burned," the study notes.

To limit the pollution of indoor air, researchers recommend using the stove hood more often or opening the window when cooking. Otherwise, households can switch to an all-electric stove.

