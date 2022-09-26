'Mexican Dosa' With Onion and Capsicum Goes Viral, Internet Would Rather Eat Salad

Among all the ways that the Dosa has been slandered, perhaps this one could take the cake. In today’s episode of fresh hell, a video of ‘Mexican Dosa’ is going viral. Fusion food is all the rage right now, and while it does no one any good to be puritanical about food, some of the results of the experimentation have been less than ideal. The Mexican Dosa seems to involve not much by way of filling, except onion, capsicum and some other veggies. Essentially, it could qualify to be called a Dosa wrap, as suggested by an Instagram commenter. Shared by a Delhi food blogger on Instagram, the reaction to the dish has been predictably… underwhelming.

It did not augur well when the blogger herself added the “bhool toh ho gayi" bit from the Bangle Ke Peechhe song in the background of the Reel. “There is nothing mexican about this dosa," an Instagram user commented. “South indian pizza available ha kya? [sic]" asked another. “Iss se acha salad kha lo," yet another suggested.

Advertisement

If you’re affronted by the Mexican Dosa, you might like to know about the Dosa ice cream rolls that took over the internet for some time. An eatery in Delhi thought that it would be a great idea to mash in masala dosa into ice cream and then make rolls with the resultant mix. The video posted by the handle ‘thegreatindianfoodie’ on Instagram had gone viral earlier this year.

You might also want to consider the Matka Dosa, in which a gravy is prepared on the dosa and then served in a matka. The vendor in a viral video can be seen adding a wild range of ingredients to the gravy including, of course, a huge brick of butter and prohibitive amounts of cheese. And yes, a blow torch plays the important role of drizzling humongous amounts of butter to fry the dosa. Netizens have emphatically cried to leave the South Indian preparation alone. Some called the preparation a ‘heart attack on a plate." The video uploaded by The Original Food Ranger said that the fusion dish is a creation of Ayyer Ji Dose Wale in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here