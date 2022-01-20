Mexican TV Host Lashes Out at Anti-vaxxers, Calls Them 'Moron' in On-air Rant

A Mexican news presenter made headlines recently when he lashed out and indulged in a diatribe directed towards anti-vaxxers. Leonardo Schwebel, a presenter for a show called Telediario Guadalajara, after failing to contain his anger towards the anti-vaxxers, started shouting at the top of his voice laced with a harsh reprimand, reported CNN. Leonardo, in his on-air rant, called the anti-vaxxers “morons” and asked them to wear a mask while clutching one in his hand. The show aired on television, and clips of the rant went viral across various social media platforms. Leonardo, in the clip, is heard saying, “You are a moron if you are an anti-vaxxer. Put on your face mask. Stop putting brakes for the entire world.”

The news host later appeared on the show and talked about his outburst. Leonardo showed no signs of regret and was rather blunt with his opinion. He said that there comes a time where you have to shout at people to make them understand even the basic things. “Sometimes you have to shout for people to get on. If I had said it normally, ‘Sir, please. Please put on your masks.’ Believe me, I would not be here with you today.” He added that he had made similar videos on social media where he pleaded with people to get vaccinated and put on the masks, but nothing happens.

Advertisement

You can watch the video of Leonardo’s outburst on television and the explanation for the rant here:

Mexico has a total death toll of roughly 3 lakh people, the fifth-highest in the world. Leonardo’s outburst comes at a time when the COVID-19 cases are seeing a sudden spike again. The Mexican government recently lifted all travel restrictions and entry requirements.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.