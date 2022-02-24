Mexican Woman Crushed to Death Under 181 kg Barbell She Was Trying to Lift at Gym

A gym-goer Mexican woman was crushed to death after she lost balance while lifting 400 lbs (181 kg approx.) barbell weight. The horrific accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the gym, reported Mirror. The unidentified woman, reportedly between the age of 35 to 40 years, was trying to lift the massive barbell in front of her daughter at the gym in Peralvillo, Cuauhtemocarea of the Mexican capital, Mexico City. The video of the incident which has now gone viral on the internet show a man, probably a trainer, adjusting the weight on the device as she takes a position to lift it. However, the weight proved to be too heavy, and the barbell fell back on her, crushing her neck onto the bench, leaving her dead on the spot.

The instructor was seen rushing to help the woman by lifting the barbell off her but failed. Soon, two other people at the gym joined to lift the heavy barbell but by the time they did so, it was too late. The incident has reportedly traumatized the woman's daughter and she is being given psychological support by the authorities.

Advertisement

The local state prosecutor has directed an investigation into the incident after which the gym owner was briefly arrested to confirm the identity of the woman. Further investigation is underway.

In a similar weight lifting accident in 2020, a woman's shoulder was dislocated and her arm got fractured while attempting to perform squat with 167 kg weight. The video of the incident showed a woman named Robyn Machado from US' North Carolina attempting the squat with heavyweights on her shoulder. However, when she gets down, the weighted barbell slips back, dislocating her shoulder.

She was then immediately rushed to a local hospital where the doctors performed surgery to install a plate and several screws for holding her shoulder together. It took over two months for Robyn to recover from the injury.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.