Mexico Cooks Create World Record by Making a 74-Metre-Long Torta Sandwich in 3 Minutes

Mexican cuisine is known for its flavourful dishes like tacos, quesadillas, burrito,s and more. Recently a group of cooks came together in the capital city of Mexico to assemble the largest torta sandwich. In a video shared by news agency Reuters, we see a large gathering of cooks from different restaurants assembling the sandwich that is unique to the country. This feat was achieved at the 17th annual torta fair in Mexico City where a 74-meter, or 242.7-foot-long sandwich, was made. According to the report, the massive sandwich was assembled at a record speed of two minutes and nine seconds. Each section of torta came with its own distinct flavour. Since it is a sandwich, restaurants used their own special recipes and created the torta with ingredients that included a selection of meats, and vegetables. Some sections of torta even came with special sauces. After the torta was complete, those at the event had the opportunity to taste the sandwiches.

Advertisement

According to Inside Edition, such events help restaurant business owners promote their products and increase their business. Since the pandemic the restaurant business has faced some severe losses around the world, however, such events may work in bringing back the customers.

Commenting on the video one user wrote on YouTube, “That torta looks super good! Now I definitely have to make myself one."

Another user who was clearly impressed with the delicious looking sandwich commented, “Oh my goodness look how beautiful that looks and I’m pretty sure it was really delicious."

“I truly love it when people ban together for fun and clean family activities all while promoting their business. I would love to go there," read another comment.

The video even left a few users craving a filling dose of torta. One user wrote, “Dude now I’m craving a torta. Might have to make one after work today lol."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here