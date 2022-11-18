Mexico Teenage Girl, Suffering From Rare Black Fungus Infection, Dies

A 15-year-old girl died after a rare infection called black fungus began in her tooth that later spread throughout her head. A teenager named Allison Yamileth was diagnosed with a serious infection, mucormycosis at Tampico General Hospital in Tamaulipas State, Mexico earlier this month, reported Mirror UK. For the last three years, the teen was also suffering from a complication of diabetes which resulted from increased levels of chemicals called ketones in the blood known as diabetic ketoacidosis.

According to the report by the media house, doctors were considering removing part of her face and an eye but before the procedure, the girl died due to organ failure. Local media reported on the story after the family tried to raise funds to buy the expensive medicines that cost over MXN 8,000 (around Rs 34 lakh).

The teen’s mother Karen Hidalgo and grandmother Maria Isabel Rodriguez shared that Allison was admitted to the hospital on November 5. The doctors diagnosed her condition as serious due to her diabetic Ketoacidosis.

To save her, doctors removed part of the young patient’s palate and asked her family for permission to remove a part of her face and one eye due to the severity of the disease. Allison’s mother at that time stated that they no longer wanted to, everything had become complicated because of her diabetes, “that is why the fungus advanced quickly," she added. She also claimed that it was an infection in the tooth, that’s where the fungus came from.

The local media updated this week and cited that Allison died due to complications with diabetic ketoacidosis as the main cause.

It is worth noting, that in May last year, mucormycosis or the black fungus was declared an epidemic during the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The fungus infection is said to affect patients who are already seriously ill.

