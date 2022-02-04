Mia Khalifa Credits Nose Job for Changing Her Whole Life and This is Her Reason

Going under the needle and knife or getting cosmetic surgery has become a trend among celebrities. But whether it’s just a little Botox jab or a severe cosmetic surgical procedure like breast implants or a facelift, celebrities who have been getting the work done have been in complete denial mostly. However, times are changing, and in the 21st century, many celebs have revealed their experiences and accepted to have undergone plastic surgery and cosmetic injectable. Not just this, but many also shared about how they felt after having the work done. Now, former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has opened up about getting a nose job and has credited it for ‘changing her whole life’. For the unversed, 18 months ago, Khalifa went under the knife. The Lebanese-American tweeted on her official account, which has amassed more than four million followers, and wrote, “Damn, nose surgery really changes your whole life…"

In June 2020, she posted a picture on her Instagram where she revealed about her nose job, and in the long caption, Khalifa said that it was important for her to maintain a ‘strong Middle Eastern nose’, adding to this she said that her aim was to make her appearance ‘more feminine’. Khalifa went on to urge all women to not idolise the social media public figures without taking their plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures into account.

“Dr. Dugar and I were on the same page about maintaining my strong Middle Eastern nose, just softening it to be more feminine. I can’t wait to show y’all the result", Khalifa wrote in the caption. While cautioning all women, she said, “Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self-worth on comparisons that are unrealistic. If you’ve ever looked at my b**bs and wished yours look like that, please remember mine are made out of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer."

This isn’t the first time that Khalifa has undergone a needle. In 2017, she had taken a Botox treatment for her armpit to avoid sweat patches, and she shared its details on her social media for her followers.

Khalifa is very active on social media and constantly posts glimpses of her daily life on the internet. She keeps her fans updated with all such medical procedures she goes through. Whether it is the hair removal laser treatment or getting the chipped tooth fixed, she has always recorded and posted her entire journey for her fans.

