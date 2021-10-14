Michael Vaughan Praises Eoin Morgan in KKR's Success, Gets Shut Down on Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Eoin Morgan hasn’t had the best of IPL seasons with the bat. Morgan was once again on the radar of fans who were critical of the English batter when he was dismissed for a duck at a crucial stage of the run chase against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. In fact, the equation was very much in the favour of the chasing team when the KKR captain took his guard, needing runs in single digits to book a berth in the finals. Morgan, however, was dismissed for 0, taking his IPL 2021 runs tally to 129 (in 16 matches). KKR did eventually win, thanks to the nerves of Rahul Tripathi, but it was former England cricketer Michael Vaughan’s tweet praising Morgan after the win that brought back the limelight on the KKR leader.

“Told ya… Morgan leads his team into another final," Vaughan tweeted.

And Vaughan was dismissed too, albeit by the IPL fans. Many reminded Vaughan of the exploits of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, the youngsters who have been instrumental in KKR’s progress through the season.

To captain Morgan’s credit, which cannot be discounted, KKR is only one victory away from lifting the IPL 2021 trophy before they meet the mighty Chennai Super Kings in the grand finale on Friday.

Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 136 in 19.5 overs and nearly squandered the stupendous start their openers had given them on a challenging Sharjah pitch on. Delhi Capitals posted a below-par 135/5 and had given up hopes when KKR raced to 96/0 in 12.1 overs but then after KKR lost six wickets for the addition of just seven runs, the contest turned on its head before Rahul Tripathi sealed the deal with a six.

