Michael Vaughan's Epic Typo While Praising Babar Azam Sets Pakistani Twitter on Fire

Ruthless Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after Babar Azam-led side brought up their four in four win by beating Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday. Having won the toss, Pakistan decided to bat first and go big. And they did. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Azam slammed brilliant half-centuries each, taking their total to a towering 189/2 in their 20 overs. Rizwan finished with a slow-to-swift 50-ball 79 not out while Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 to propel Pakistan. Namibia tried their best to match their opponents but Pakistani bowlers never allowed them a free hand as they managed 144-5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan’s dominant display in the T20 World Cup earned them praises from the corners of the Internet and Azam was hailed deservedly for steering the Men in Green to their fifth semi-final entry. Michael Vaughan, former England captain, was among the many who voiced their appreciation for the Pakistani captain but was trolled immediately.

Did you catch it?

Vaughan’s appreciation post had Azam misspelt as Adam. Did Vaughan make a genuine oopsie or was he trying his hands on a cheeky wordplay? Twitter believed it to be a goof-up (noting that letters D and Z weren’t close to each other on the keyboard and autocorrect did him dirty).

Funny folks from Pakistan responded to Vaughan’s viral tweet with their own desi versions of the former English cricketer.

Meanwhile, Pakistan next face Scotland in their last match in Sharjah on Sunday. Namibia will meet New Zealand, also in Sharjah two days earlier.

