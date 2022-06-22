Michigan Man Finds 'Alien Coin' in Roll of Quarters, Leaves Redditors Stumped

A unique-looking coin, which was discovered by a man from Michigan, has sent the internet into a tizzy. Claimed to have been found in a roll of quarters, the coin features an alien head minted on its surface.

The image of the coin first surfaced on the social media forum Reddit, from where it hovered all around the internet. The coin was spotted by a man named Jordan who then posted it on Reddit’s r/coin forum. Jordan said that he was inspecting a “large bag of quarter rolls” and was skimming through to look for high silver content.

Suddenly, he stumbled upon the coin that had a bust of an extra-terrestrial being’s head on its surface. “Checking coin rolls is a hobby of mine that I love to do in my spare time. In one of the rolls, I was immediately startled by an odd coin featuring the bust of an extra-terrestrial. It stood out in stark contrast to the bust of Washington present on the other coins,” Jordan told Newsweek.

Sharing the picture on Reddit, Jordan, in the caption wrote, “Found this in a roll of quarters.” Take a look:

Netizens were filled with curiosity after getting a look at the eccentric coin. One user wrote, “This is a really cool find,” while another said, “I would be super excited to find this, and a little afraid. But mostly excited.”

One user said, “Oh man! That is nice. It looks like it was designed after ‘hobo nickels.’ It looks cast.” He then asked, “What does the back look like?” Jordan replied and revealed that the backside of the coin features a “skeletonized version of the buffalo.”

A few more threads into the comments section and one user came up with a link to an eBay site where the coin can be bought for $14, or roughly Rs 1,100. Hobo nickels are basically crafted coins that feature various artistic shapes on a US quarter. Such as this one that features an alien head.

