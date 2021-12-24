Microplastics Floating Over French Pyrenees Mountains Discovered and it's Bad News

You would expect mountains to have comparatively less pollution than down on the plains but that does not mean that the air there remains unblemished. Right from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest, microplastics have invaded clear airspace everywhere. According to French national research institute CNRS’ scientists, microplastics have spread to an altitude of 2,877 meters above sea level when the air around Pic du Midi in the French Pyrenees was found to be invaded by these fragments. Scientists analyzed 10,000 cubic meters of air per week between June and October of 2017 and found microplastics in all the samples with a concentration of one particle per cubic meters of air approximately. Researchers said that even though it did not pose a threat to general health of people, it was baffling to find its presence at such high altitudes.

Researchers said that that were indications of the particles having originated in North America, Africa or the Atlantic Ocean which means that microplastic was being atmospherically transported across continents. The paper published in Nature Communications journal read, “The next logical question to ask is how ubiquitous is the microplastic pollution in our atmosphere and has it reached the free troposphere and what is the extent of free tropospheric MP transport?"

The research also states that evidences suggest that the planetary boundary layer (PBL) has traces of microplastic at the areas tested and the speed at which the shards travel partially depends on the altitude they can achieve.

Plastic waste in the ocean breaks down due to the waves’ motion and the sun rays and create tiny particles measuring less than 5 millimeters called microplastic. Ocean currents are capable of transporting these particles to hundreds or thousands of miles away, making it difficult to track and remove them. Sources of these tiny particles include cosmetics, clothing and industrial processes among many.

