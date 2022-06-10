Microsoft Had a Savage Response to Twitter User Mocking Pride-themed Xbox Controllere

The Pride month often sees many brands changing their logo to the rainbow flag to honour the LGBTQ community. However, Xbox did something extra special this month by launching a “Pride controller" which features 34 flags representing the LGBTQIA+ community. But Xbox’s specialty does not stop there. When a user slammed the Pride controller on Twitter, the gaming brand had a perfect response.

The reply posted by Xbox in response to a not-so-impressed user is being hailed by netizens. Soon after the Microsoft-owned gaming brand tweeted about its new controller, a user commented, “No one asked for this." Xbox was not going to let this slide, and they replied to the comment in the most savage way, “And no one asked for you to reply, but here we are."

Sharing the screenshot of this interaction on Twitter, IGN’s Senior Editorial Producer wrote, “Hey Xbox, never change." Another user responded to this conversation and wrote, “I didn’t ask for it, but damn it’s awesome."

In a statement shared by Xbox on June 1, the brand revealed that the Pride Controller is not a part of tokenism practised by many brands just to appeal to the woke culture. The statement issued by the gaming company read, “But this isn’t just a controller." Xbox said that the Pride Controller is a symbol of the LGBTQIA+ communities that inspired its creation and a call to continue efforts toward inclusion and representation across all gaming spaces.

One can customise the types of flags they want on their gaming controller. The options range from flags representing Graysexuals to Genderflux flag, besides the most commonly seen rainbow flag representing Pride. Other flags that are up for options represent- polysexual, omnisexual, demigirl, trigender, transgender, Gender queer, pansexual, queer, and more.

Microsoft is also donating money to various LGBTQIA+ nonprofits, including OutRight Action International, African Rainbow Family, National Center for Transgender Equality, Mermaids, Lavender Rights Project, and Fulcrum UA. Xbox also added it is more important than ever to recognise that systems of inequality based on gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, race, disability, class, gender identity, and other forms of discrimination intersect and ultimately affect us all.

