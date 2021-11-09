Middle-aged Naked Man Rescued from Bathroom Wall of New York Theatre

Firefighters in New York rescued a 39-year-old naked man who was stuck inside a bathroom wall of a theatre. This bizarre incident took place at the Landmark Theatre. According to the Facebook post made by Syracuse Fire Department, on November 5, some employees of the theatre heard someone banging the wall and calling for help. A team of firefighters was called at 7:30 AM to rescue the man. The fire officials revealed that the unidentified male had entered the theatre two or three days before November 5. However, it is not yet clear how he landed up behind the wall. At first, the members of the rescue team drilled a small hole in the wall. They used a fiber-optic camera to determine the exact location of the man so that he is not injured as they break the wall.

The firefighters carefully cut through several layers of drywall and structural clay tile. The individual was rescued successfully. He was treated and transported to Upstate University Hospital by AMR. Currently, his condition is not known.

The post contains a couple of pictures of the rescue operation and has so far received over 1,000 shares and over 300 comments. While many users wondered how the man managed to get himself inside the wall, others raised questions on the theatre’s security measures.

Previously, in a similar case from California, a naked woman was rescued from an eight-inch space between two commercial buildings. She was freed after a two-and-a-half-hour rescue mission. The unidentified woman had wedged herself between the walls of an auto body shop and car stereo store, which were located on N Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana, California. A few weeks later, a girl from China’s Guizhou province got her head stuck in the ceiling of her house. Her parents wondered that a ‘hairball’ was hanging from their house.

