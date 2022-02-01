Middle Class Memes Take Over Twitter as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Budget 2022

It’s the B-Day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday at 11 am. This year’s Budget is expected to have plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs. This will be the fourth straight time that Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Parliament too. Among many things, the salaried class expects the finance minister to provide some income tax relief in Union Budget 2022 to boost consumption amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From increasing the basic tax exemption limit to hiking the standard deduction limit, the taxpayers are hoping for a host of new tax measures from this year’s Budget. Does India need the covid-19 budget separately? We’ll know today.

But what we do know for sure is microblogging site Twitter is flooded with memes imagining the expectations of the middle-class janta of the country.

In the years past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to first ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and last year opted for a Made-in-India Pad. This year, the Budget documents come in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

