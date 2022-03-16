Mike Tyson Bit off an Ear Years Ago, His Weed Company Makes Ear-Shaped Edibles Now

Boxing star Mike Tyson is currently running a company churning marijuana and marijuana-infused delicacies. The list of the company’s products recently saw another addition. Tyson’s weed firm recently released an edible, shaped like a chewed-on ear associated with the infamous ‘bite fight’ between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

Produced in the form of gummies, these edibles have sharp details mirroring the outcome of the fight – Evander Holyfield’s bitten off ear – and are rightly monikered too. This Tyson 2.0 product is known as Mike Bites. The picture of this history-loaded product was shared by Tyson 2.0 on Instagram with the caption, “Holy Ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now."

Take a look at these gummies covered in detail and coloured in red:

The glimpses are still fresh on the internet when on November 9, 1996, Evan Holyfield lost a part of his ear to Tyson’s anger and exhaustion. The fight resulted in Tyson’s license being revoked coupled with a whopping $3 million fine. However, the revocation was not permanent and got defunct after little more than a year.

After roughly 25 years, the heavy-weight boxer has launched gummy edibles shaped like an ear missing a noticeable chunk. Tyson has also certified it, vouching for its taste. Addressing a post shared on Twitter, Tyson wrote, “These ears actually taste good."

Tyson and Holyfield have since then reconciled when Mike apologised for his actions and Holyfield forgave him. A few years ago, Tyson and Holyfield met on Tyson’s ‘Hot-Boxin With Mike Tyson’ and a hearty chat birthed the idea of Mike Bites.

Tyson 2.0 is Mike’s way of addressing the contribution marijuana made in his life. Tyson was even quoted wishing a sooner introduction of this mind-altering drug in his life. Tyson’s marijuana-laced journey from being “a mess" to “very relaxed" is what is resulting in the marijuana brand being punched to popularity by the boxer himself.

