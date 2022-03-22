Mike Tyson is Ready to Fight YouTuber Jake Paul But Has One Tiny Condition

Former boxing heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has set the price to fight boxer-YouTuber Jake Paul. The legendary boxer revealed that if this fight happens, he wants a billion dollars when he wins.

The latest episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson saw the legend being asked about the potential battle. He replied, “Nobody told me that. Hey, I ain’t got no f**king money. So where’s the f**king contract?"

Tyson revealed that his relationship with Jake Paul was very good, and he did not know about any potential fight planned to happen in Vegas. He said that he and Paul have smoked together since forever and he has also tried shrooms (psychedelic mushrooms) with Paul. He said he was also partying with the YouTuber not long ago, but mentioned that he never heard anything about the fight.

If the boxing match happens, this would be the most expensive match in history. The most successful pay-per-view fight in the history till now is the 2015 match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. The match made more than 400 million dollars.

Although Mike Tyson is a legend of boxing and goes by the name “Iron" Tyson and many more monikers, the Paul brothers, also comprising Logan Paul, aren’t backing down from proving themselves to be strong opponents against well established names in the arena. Logan Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather last year ended in a draw.

Mike Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 and has ever since fought only one exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. This match ended in a draw and it is doubtful if Tyson would pick the gloves again. However, it is well known that Mike Tyson never backs down from a challenge. If Jake publicly calls out Tyson for a fight, it will most probably happen as both the contenders are hot-headed.

