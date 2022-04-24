Mike Tyson Seen Smiling, Taking Selfies Just Hours after Video of Him Punching Man Went Viral

Just days ago, a video had gone viral showing former boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger on a plane. Now, the 55-year-old boxer has been spotted smoking while happily taking selfies with a fan, as reported by Daily Mail.

The incident had taken place in a JetBlue flight where Mike attacked the passenger leaving him with a bloodied head. But just hours after the video emerged on the internet, Mike was seen quite chilled out while leaving a hotel and even took out time to meet fans.

Reportedly, Mike was cheerful also before boarding the flight that day and was seen smoking on the famed Hippie Hill of San Francisco. According to a photographer Josh Edelson, who met Mike hours before the attack at the airport, the boxer did not look agitated.

Josh shared that he approached Mike for a picture and the boxer happily gave one. “He was very chill," Josh said. He added that Mike was having a good time and was in a seemingly good mood.

After the flight incident, a representative for Mike claimed that the boxing legend had reacted to a rude passenger. It was also said that the victim had thrown a bottle at Mike while he was seated patiently.

According to an outlet, a witness of the incident shared that the passenger and his friend had greeted Mike when he boarded the plane and took a picture as well. However, the overexcited passenger soon caused Mike to grow tired of him. Mike first told him to stay silent but when he did not, the boxer stood and punched him several times.

According to San Francisco Police, officers responded to the scene after the incident and reportedly detained two people. The passenger later hired a lawyer who claimed that the passenger was a big fan of Mike and thus got overly excited to see him. He also denied that the passenger threw a water bottle at Mike, as reported by TMZ.

