Mila Kunis' Parents Have Never Accepted Any Money From Her Despite Being 'Really Poor'

Despite being one of the most popular actresses, Mila Kunis has revealed her parents never accept money from her. In a YouTube Short now going viral over social media, the Black Swan actress revealed despite her family’s economic conditions not being well, she has never been able to give even a dime to her parents. She explained how it was unusual because her family were still ‘really poor’ when she ‘had money’. Yet Mila had never even been able to pay for her parents. “Like to this day, I have never… I’ll be like, ‘Let’s go out to dinner for your birthday Dad’. And then he calls the restaurant before we get there and puts his card down," she added. While she would love to spoil her parents, neither of them would have “any of it". Since being posted the clip has had over 12 million views.

Social media users are in awe of her parents. Many commented on the YouTube Short that they have so much respect for Mila’s parents. “I really wish it was like that for all child actors. We need people like Mina to talk about how her parents were nothing but supportive bc thats what every child needs and deserves," a YouTube user wrote.

Another comment read, “The fact she wants to help her parents AND has the ability to do it is the only thing her parents ever wanted. You never stop being a parent."

“I get her and as a parent, I also get them! That is so cool and understanding – they are proud of her!" wrote a third user.

Mila was born to a Jewish family in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Her mother is a physics teacher and her father is a mechanical engineer. The entire family moved to Los Angeles in 1991. It was with her father’s support that she started acting when she was nine years old. And after attending one semester of college between acting gigs, she made up her mind to pursue acting as her full time career. She is best known for her roles in Jupiter Ascending, Family Guy, and Black Swan. The actress is married to popular actor Ashton Kutcher, and the two have two children together.

