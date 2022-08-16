Milani to Starbucks, How Brands 'Cashed in' on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Months after the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial boiled over into a public debacle, the tide may be turning to an extent on social media. While legions of fans had rooted for Depp throughout the trial and participated in sexist vilification of Amber Heard (regardless of the outcome of the case), now, some voices in support of Heard have begun to be raised. The gravity of a case involving domestic violence and assault devolved into memes and TikTok videos making fun of Heard, spewing mocking and hateful hashtags and online campaigns.

In the midst of it all, it turns out that from the commodification of this high-profile case, not only did the #MeToo movement’s detractors gain steam, but also profits were made by companies big and small. As per a Twitter thread shared by user @liliandaisies, the following is how companies cashed in on the case either by making TikTok videos, spurring such content or otherwise.

From Milani Cosmetics making a TikTok video on the matter, sex toys shaped like liquor bottles being manufactured, to Starbucks placing tip jars called “Johnny Depp" and “Amber Heard", here’s how it panned out:

Recently, Twitter users also claimed that celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr. among a host of others seem to be removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s Instagram post after emerging victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The celebrities, however, have put out no public statement in this regard.

