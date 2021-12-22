Car-sized Millipedes Existed 100 Million Years Before Dinosaurs, Fluke Fossil Find Reveals

Advancements in the field of paleontology throws new light on the history of life on Earth every now and then with new discoveries and evidence coming to the fore. A recent find that has rocked the study of millipedes is a fossil that has just revealed the largest millipede to ever live. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have said that this newly discovered species, which were as big as cars, walked the Earth 100 million years before dinosaurs came into the picture. They inhabited what is now Northern England, the scientists said. The research that is published in the Journal of the Geological Society further states that back then, Great Britain lay in closer proximity to the equator and hence, Northumberland, where the fossil was found, would have had a more tropical climate.

Called Arthropleura, this millipede can be termed the largest invertebrate animal of all time after the ancient sea scorpion. Discovery of the fossil was made in January 2018 in a huge sandstone block that fell off a cliff onto Howick Bay beach in Northumberland.

The paper’s lead author Dr Neil Davies from Cambridge’s Department of Earth Sciences told The Independent that the discovery was by chance as the boulder had cracked open in such a manner after the fall that the fossil was left exposed and spotted by a former PhD student.

According to the research team, invertebrates like Arthropleura and ancient amphibians depended on the scattered vegetation around a series of rivers and creeks for survival. The specimen that was discovered was found in a fossilised river channel and was likely to be part of the Arthropleura’s exoskeleton which, filled with sand, was preserved for over millions of years. In order to be studied in detail, the fossil was brought to Cambridge. “It was an incredibly exciting find, but the fossil is so large it took four of us to carry it up the cliff face," said Dr Davies. Research revealed that the Arthropleura most likely existed in places that were in proximity to the equator. The team said there was still a lot to learn about the Arthropleura.

The fossil will go on public display at Cambridge’s Sedgwick Museum in the New Year.

