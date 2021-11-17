TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Loses iPhone Photos, Twitter Says 'Get Android'

Phone gallery is a combination of a treasure box and a dumpster at the same time. While it contains some of the most precious memories, the phone gallery also has some random clicks when the photographer in you just can’t hold back. Some people’s phone gallery is just too dear to them that the photos just keep piling up, and losing that collection can cause immense pain. Something similar happened to actor-cum-politician, Mimi Chakraborty. Recently, the Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur took to Twitter to share an incident that might’ve happened to us at one point in our lives. Apparently, Mimi’s phone gallery got wiped off, and the TMC MP tried every possible trick to revive the collection, but all her efforts went in vain.

Sharing about her phone gallery data being deleted, she wrote, “7000 pictures. 500 videos. All got deleted from the gallery. I don’t know if I should cry or cry out loud. P.S. All methods to revive were tried and done, but none helped. I feel disgusted.” In the tweet, she tagged Apple, Apple Support, and iPhone, indicating that she was using an Apple product.

Here’s the tweet:

Netizens saw it as an opportunity to contribute their thoughts and suggestions, stretching the thread to a point where it became an entertaining piece to watch. One user asked, “Didn’t you back up all the photos and videos?” to which another replied, “No. iCloud went out of space, and she probably did not purchase the premium plan.”

Another user came up with a detailed, instruction-laden comment to revive the data.

Many people found the issue puny and took to the reply box to drive attention to real problems related to the welfare of the state and its citizens. Puny or not, we genuinely wish that she gets her monumental-sized collection back because the pain is a bit relatable. What do you think?

