Ministry of Civil Aviation Gives Savage Response to Man Who Complained About iPad Price

In a hilarious incident, a Twitter user complained against an iPad to Civil Aviation instead of Consumer affairs. Sharing a screenshot of the iPad Pro 11-inch on sale on the platform, Ankur Sharma said that the price of the 11-inch tab was never Rs 1,76,900, as claimed on the website. “Please take action for unfair trade practices, " the user wrote.

However, instead of tagging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, he tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the post.

To everyone’s surprise, the Ministry of Civil Aviation responded to the tweet. The Ministry, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, “We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India." It also used the hashtag: #SabUdenSabJuden. Have a look:

After MoCA’s comment, Amazon replied to the customer. The eCommerce website tried seeking more details about his complaint. “Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you’re referring to, so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally," read their comment.

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered multiple reactions. “What is more funny here, they trolling the guy or they saying AFFORDABLE ??" commented a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

One user wrote, “Sorry, Sir but the definition of ‘affordable’ is relative." One other wrote, ‘"The flight that earlier cost Rs 3,100, today, costs Rs 10,000."

