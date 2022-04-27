'Introvert, Extrovert, Bisexual': Twitter Finds Misha Collins' Gaffe 'Supernatural'

‘Supernatural’ actor Misha Collins recently appeared to come out as bisexual at a fan convention and sent shockwaves through the fandom that still seems to exist in all its glory. As per a New York Post report, Misha asked at the convention, “By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?" and then answered himself with, “I’m all three." However, since then, he apologised and clarified that he is, in fact, straight. “I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three" things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual," he wrote in a Twitter thread.

In one portion of his Twitter thread, he wrote, “This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community." However, the tea has already spilled too far and the memes have arrived.

Misha is married to Victoria Vantoch and they have two kids together.

