Miss Dior Perfume Bottle Transformed into 2 kg Gold Coin Up for Auction at Sotheby’s

Miss Dior, the first of Christian Dior’s perfumes, is being transformed for the first time into a unique two-kilogram gold coin. Struck in a single copy, this lot will be offered at auction on March 2, 2022 by Sotheby’s in Paris. Mark your calendar! French savoir-faire will be in the spotlight in the capital in March, through a unique partnership between La Monnaie de Paris, Dior and Sotheby’s. This rare collaboration takes the form of a two-kilo gold coin minted in a single piece bearing the effigy of one of the world’s most coveted fragrances, Miss Dior, the very first created by Christian Dior.

Crafted by Joaquin Jimenez, general engraver of the Monnaie de Paris, this exceptional coin features the Miss Dior fragrance, adorned with a host of details, increasingly meticulous in detail, starting with the iconic houndstooth pattern, one of the symbols of the luxury house, the dagger knot, and roses. In a joint statement, the three houses say this is the first-ever two-kilo gold single-issue coin, and it is being offered at auction.

Advertisement

Going under the hammer at Sotheby’s on March 2, the auction will benefit the association Fleurs d’Exception du Pays de Grasse, whose mission is to preserve, enhance, and promote the floral productions of the world capital of perfume, while also supporting young farmers and the transmission of knowledge.

The coin will be exhibited to the public from February 21 to 28, 2022, and then sold at auction on March 2. Collectors take note, it is estimated between 200,000 and 300,000 euros.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.