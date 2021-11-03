Former Miss Kerala's Haunting Last Instagram Post Before Fatal Crash: Time to Go

Miss South India 2021 and Miss Kerala 2019, Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Dr. Anjana Shajan were killed in an explosive car crash on Monday. Ansi hailed from Thiruvananthapuram while Anjana is from Thrisuur. Ansi, 25, and Anjana, 26, were declared brought dead at the hospital. The accident happened in the wee hours when they collided with a tree while swerving away from a two-wheeler in Kochi’s Vytilla bypass, according to police reports. Two men who were also in the car were seriously injured. The two-wheeler riders also suffered from minor injuries, as per reports. Incidentally, a few hours before the fatal crash, Ansi had shared an Instagram post that read ‘It’s time to go’ where she’s seen walking into the wilderness. Soon enough, social media users started pointing out the sinister caption which made it seem like she almost predicted her death.

Users commented ‘She knew it’ and ‘Caption didn’t age well. RIP Ansi’. Take a look at the post below.

Advertisement

Ansi was a nature and travel enthusiast, and she often used to post pictures surrounded by lush greenery from her various trips. She had also recently starred in a television ad with Malayalam actor Prithviraj.

Ansi and Anjana also worked on several projects together.

Ansi had started her modelling career in 2018 and was the youngest contestant among 14 other women from five south Indian states.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.