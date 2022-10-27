Miss Sri Lanka New York Pageant Afterparty Takes Violent Turn as Massive Fight Breaks Out

A massive brawl broke out at the first-ever Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant held in New York City. Things took an ugly turn when a fight between the attendees erupted during an after-party and now several videos of the scuffle are doing rounds on the internet. According to reports, more than 300 guests attended the event at New York's Staten Island. The after-party involved a few “US-based Sri Lankans and Americans” and was held at The Vanderbilt in South Beach, NY, as per Daily Mail report.

While many were trying to resolve the issues, others were seen fistfighting and breaking things at the party. However, it is not clear what sparked the fight between the attendees. Take a look at one such viral video that has raked up hundreds of views online and garnered strong reactions across countries.

Advertisement

The footage drew strong reactions from the public both in Sri Lanka and in New York. Users took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the behaviour displayed at the pageant’s after-party. One user wrote: “Shame to say Sri Lankan. Pathetic", while another user compared the brawl in light of the economic crisis Sri Lanka is facing at the moment. He wrote: “Country people in starvation. But there are people enjoying, entertaining abroad."

One of the pageant organisers, Sujani Fernando told the New York Post that no contestants were involved in the fight and all 14 were inside the building when the brawl took place.

Post the incident, the newly-crowned Miss Sri Lanka New York Angelia Gunasekara took to Facebook and rubbished all the reports stating that the contestants were involved in the “fight for the crown".

Advertisement

“It’s very upsetting to see articles written about us saying that this altercation had happened because we were fighting for the crown, because there were boyfriends involved and I was fighting. All these rumours are false," she said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here