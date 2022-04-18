Missed KL Rahul's Ton? These Tweets Sum Up LSG Captain's 103* Against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul brought up a scintillating century against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday to leave the Rohit Sharma clan winless in the IPL 2022. As poetic as it may seem, it was also Rahul’s 100th appearance in the IPL as he smashed an unbeaten 103 to set up a monumental target of 200 for Mumbai Indians to chase. As has been the case, Mumbai Indians once again fell short of the target, this time by 18 runs. Rahul’s century drastically pushed him into the race for the Orange Cap, placing him in the second spot, a touch below Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals.

“Cancelling the noise."

If you have been away for the long weekend, don’t fret. We have compiled a few memes that will sum up KL Rahul’s impressive outing.

Witnessing the free-flowing knock from KL Rahul’s bat, cricket’s voice Harsha Bhogle had a few words for the cricketer.

“You can never tire of watching KL Rahul bat. And, happily, he is batting with the freedom that he is blessed with," Bhogle wrote in a tweet.

Gautam Gambhir was all smiles.

The 29-year-old Karnataka batter now holds the record of the highest individual score on his 100th IPL outing. With an unbeaten 103, Rahul surpassed Faf du Plessis’ tally of 86 that he scored against KKR in 2021. Warner stands next on the list with a score of 69 against RCB in 2016.

