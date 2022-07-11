Missing UK Pigeon Found 4,000 Miles Away in US After Taking a Wrong Turn

In a bizarre incident, a homing pigeon failed to live up to that name after it took a wrong turn, and ended up 4,000 miles away from home in the United States. Bob the racing pigeon set off from Guernsey about three weeks ago in the Channel Islands, after which the bird was supposed to reach back home in the northeast of England and this journey should have taken him around 10 hours. However, the Columbidae bird went missing, leaving everyone mysterious and unknown of what exactly had happened to him. Now, this mystery was finally resolved on July 6, after an elderly man found Bob in his garden in Mexia, Monroe County, Alabama.

As per BBC, the elderly man called upon the local animal shelter, after the prized pigeon refused to leave his garden. The local animal shelter came and removed Bob, however, they found distinctive leg bands on him. The pigeon’s leg band revealed that Bob was supposed to be on the other side of the ocean in England. In a candid conversation with the media outlet, the animal shelter staff informed that Bob received a medical check-up by a veterinarian, and despite being underweight, the bird “looks pretty good." The BBC quoted the staff, who have been taking care of the pigeon at the shelter, as saying, “He’s appearing well, he’s doing great."

Currently, in Alabama’s Monroeville, the Columbidae bird is said to be worth more than 1,000 pounds and belongs to a resident of the UK’s Winlaton named Alan Todd. Bob has been reunited with his owner via webcam and reportedly Alan is planning to travel over to the United States of America to bring back his pigeon. Alan believes that his pigeon took a wrong turn and must have landed on a ship, with which he crossed the Atlantic. BBC quoted Alan as saying, “He wouldn’t have flown all that way, I think he has probably jumped onto a ship." The owner continued, “He (Bob) was covered in oil - it could have been an oil tanker." Bob’s home country was only traced after the staff at the animal shelter put out an appeal on social media.

