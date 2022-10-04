'Mission Impawssible': Cat Pulls Off a Tom Cruise-like Stunt Between Cars, Leaves Internet Amused

What goes on in a cat’s mind? Perhaps we would never understand. This is why when a cat was caught on camera performing a stunt straight out of “Mission Impawssible", the internet was amused. Between two cars parked close together, the cat puts two paws on each and tries to make its way across. Once it reaches the end, the cat first turns one way but decides not to jump. It then turns the other and after contemplating a little while, jumps on the roof before the clip is cut off. Shared on Unilad’s Instagram handle, the caption read, “This movie looks great!" Check it out here:

Social Media users are impressed by the cat’s skills. Its precious tiny steps, trying to get across the car are so wholesome that the internet is loving it. Many Instagram users are charmed by the new competition for Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible" series. A few even called the feline better than the American actor. “Tom Cruise has competition for the next sequel!" wrote a user.

Others were confused if cats chose the path of hard difficulty level on purpose. Calling the feline an “interesting species". A comment read, “Why do cats always take the path of most resistance?"

A third user remarked, “I’m sure the scratches all the way along the car look great too!" Another user remarked though they would cry from all the paw marks, this was indeed impressive. Many were left wondering why the cars were parked so close together in the first place. With their side mirrors overlapping each other, some asked if it wasn’t “Mission Impossible" to actually get out the cars.

Meanwhile, some Instagram users said that the cat was playing “floor is lava". Since cats are born athletes, they were sure this was the contestant everyone was waiting for. And this adorable feline was the ultimate winner.

