MIT Engineers Build ‘Flying Saucer’ That Can Hover Over Moon, Asteroids

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States have made a concept hovering rover that could levitate on the surface of the Moon and other asteroids. Using the surface charge of the airless space bodies and beam of ions that the levitator emits through its nozzles, the vehicle could defy gravity using electrostatic force. The team of MIT aerospace engineers followed NASA engineers lead when they suggested harnessing the natural surface charge of atmosphere-less space bodies for levitation. In the absence of an atmosphere, the Moon and other airless bodies like asteroids can accumulate electric fields, thanks to the constant exposure to the sun and its solar wind. Scientists reasoned that this natural charge can be harnessed using Mylar, a material naturally holding charges similar to those surfaces, which could levitate on its surface, making use of the electrostatic repulsion between similar charges.

MIT engineers took this theory and decided to test its feasibility. They designed a disc-shaped flying saucer that throws ionic beams on the ground. The ionic beams, powered by liquid ionic fuel stored in the vehicle are supposed to boost charge both on the vehicle and the natural surface from where the vehicle is trying to levitate.

The researchers used a vacuum chamber to simulate an atmosphere-less environment similar to the Moon. To induce weaker gravity, they attached springs to the test vehicle that weighed just 60 grams. Scientists found that their theoretical calculation worked and the rover could hover over a naturally charged surface such as that of the Moon or the Psyche asteroid.

According to scientists, the model was designed to confirm the calculations so that they were able to make practical predictions. “In principle, with better modelling, we could levitate to much higher heights," said Oliver Jia-Richards, the lead author of the study, in a statement. The study was published in March this year in the Aerospace Research Central.

Note that the electrostatic levitation cannot work as strongly on bodies with atmosphere as the air would have enough ions to render the vertical electrostatic repulsion ineffective.

