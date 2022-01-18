Mocking Men to Joking About Religion, Here's What Indians Find Most Offensive in Ads

Advertisements in India lent themselves to sharp controversy throughout 2021. Starting from boycott calls to ads having to be pulled down and apologies having to be issued, advertisements were found to be causing offence every now and then. Even though the voice of complaint was exceedingly loud in the year that was, advertisements have generated furor, outrage and admiration all along. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) receives hundreds of complaints every year from Indians regarding ads that they found offensive. As per a Business Insider report, ASCI studied 1,759 such complaints against 488 advertisements over the past three years and some broad trends or categories emerged. These point towards a pattern in what type of ads Indians have generally found to be offensive in the given time period. These ads weren’t necessarily in violation of ASCI guidelines, but were nonetheless found to be offensive by the public.

The first category of ads found to be offensive by Indians included those that were depicting society in unhealthy ways solely for commercial gains. Among these could be the much-criticised ads that perpetuate toxic beauty standards like fair skin or certain body shapes. The second category included ads that were inappropriate for children or piqued their interest in sexuality and physical intimacy. Those making the complaints were mostly concerned parents.

Also causing offence were ads that were perceived to have “crossed cultural boundaries". These were ads that attempted to subvert what’s considered sacred in Indian culture or tried to portray intergenerational relationships in an unconventional manner. Ads mocking men in any way, whether humorous or intended for introspection, were found to be offensive by some.

Advertisements that seemingly hurt religious sentiments formed another category. These included religious narratives that strayed from convention, or attempted to show non-traditional interpretations of religious practices. Making humorous content out of religious and cultural motifs, too, was found to be offensive. The last category included advertisements that brashly represented unpleasant realities, like graphic depictions of blood, gore or death.

Tanishq, Manyavar, FabIndia to Dabur, many reputed brands faced public backlash after certain ads that closely resemble the patterns that have been identified by ASCI. For instance, FabIndia’s use of the term ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ caused for people on Twitter to claim it had hurt Hindu religious sentiments. They went on to call for boycott of the brand and a huge debacle had followed. Dabur, on the other hand, faced backlash for portraying a same-sex couple celebrating ‘Karwa Chauth’. Recently, designer Sabyasachi also faced outrage after his portrayal of a mangalsutra worn by a model in lingerie.

