Model Maye Musk, Elon's Mom, Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

Maye Musk, model and mum of world’s richest man Elon Musk, has become the oldest person to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. At 74, Maye is one of the four cover stars, the other three being Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu, reports CNN. “If I thought I could be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me away as a crazy lady," Maye said in a video released by the magazine. “And now, here I am," she added. “I am so excited to be on the cover of @si_swimsuit at the age of 74. It’s about time!" she wrote on Instagram. Going by how much fun she seemed to have had shooting for the cover, time it is.

Advertisement

Maye said she was excited to let people know that women in their 70s can be “gorgeous". MJ Day, editor-in-chief of SI Swimsuit, said Maye continues to work and inspire people around her. Maye was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize, wearing a range of different swimsuits.

Elon Musk recently took a trip down memory lane and revisited his trip to the Taj Mahal, praising the architecture that adorns the mausoleum. Commenting on a picture that featured the artistry that covers the façade of one of the seven wonders of the world, Musk complimented it and mentioned his visit to Agra 15 years ago. The picture was shared by a Twitter handle named History Defined. Coupled with the picture, the caption read, “Amazing façade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India." Elon replied, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

While Elon clearly seemed to have been mesmerised by the wonder of the world, Maye, replying to her son’s reaction, mentioned an interesting anecdote. As per Maye’s tweet, Musk’s grandparents visited the Taj Mahal in 1954. They had flown on a single-engine propeller aircraft, without any radio or GPS aid. Maye stated that Musk’s grandparents’ motto was: “Live dangerously…. carefully," she wrote in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.